Photo of the Day: November 26, 2022

Photo of the day: Southern staples Goo Goo Cluster and Flowers Creamery launched their Goo Goo Milk collaboration to be sold exclusively at Twice Daily convenience stores through the end of December.

Flowers Creamery, in conjunction with the Twice Daily and Goo Goo Cluster brands, crafted the flavored chocolate milk to embody the nostalgic nuances of the original Goo Goo Cluster flavor, focusing on notes of rich caramel, sweet marshmallow and salty peanuts.

The partnership was initiated by The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by southeast dairy farmers working to promote dairy foods, increase knowledge of the dairy industry and grow dairy in the southeast. The Goo Goo Milk project was also supported by a grant from the Tennessee Dairy Producers Committee (TDPC) to further assist in promoting Tennessee dairy innovation.

Nashville-founded Goo Goo Cluster, famous for creating the first combination candy bar, has launched the inaugural Goo Goo Milk at all 65 Twice Daily convenience stores, with expansion into additional retailers in the new year. Each bottle boasts the highest-quality, local ingredients to create an indulgent “farm-to-table” experience and will be sold for $2.29 per pint.

