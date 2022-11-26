Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN.
Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022
From current episodes and original series to kids' shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what's coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Show They are Just Like Us
Breast cancer can affect any woman, from your local hairdresser to a popular celebrity. There are many household names that have gone through or are currently experiencing breast cancer.
Nashville Safe Surrender 2022 Set for December 2 and 3
Men and women in Davidson County wanted for non-violent crimes, including failure to appear in court, will soon be given a special opportunity toward a second chance during Nashville Safe Surrender 2022.
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon's murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Gerald Ducharme Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is looking for Gerald Ducharme due to Escaping.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville.
Not Crazy About Turkey or Ham? Here are Some Protein Alternatives to Serve This Holiday Season
While a Thanksgiving turkey and a Christmas ham may be tradition, there is nothing wrong with starting your own holiday customs and trying something new.
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It's that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we've found three released this year that were filmed in the area.
Holiday Recipe- Reindeer Chow
Reindeer Chow may become addicting. Suggested when making recipe you make one batch for guests, one for Santa, and one to hide for yourself.
What Are the Best Stores to Shop on Black Friday? Find Out Here
While Black Friday used to be an event in which holiday shoppers got up early to score the best deals, now most shoppers are finding deals from home as they shop online.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 4
Division II is to the championship round and Division I is in the semifinals. Champions will be crowned and tickets to Chattanooga will be punched and we have your complete schedule and coverage right here.
Portland Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Pedestrian Hit and Run
The pedestrian was near the intersection of Highway 109 and TGT Road in Portland, Tennessee.
UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe
Great news! Aurora Meyer has been found safe in White House! Amy Jo Meyer is currently in custody.
9 Most Frequently Asked Questions at Butterball Hotline
Cooking a turkey for the Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming. Butterball Turkey hotline has been assisting home chefs for over 30 years.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you're looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone.
Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights
Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023.
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques.
- Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee.
Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case
On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary.
Owners Of Franklin Gun Shop Plead Guilty To Federal Charges
The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Prison for Fraud
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud offenses following a nearly three-week jury trial.
Rescue Squad Responds to Home Fire in Franklin, Working Smoke Alarms Save Family
A family of four is safe this morning due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Wilson County for Nov. 22, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Wilson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 22, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's latest available health score information.
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject.
Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets
Taylor Swift is returning to Nissan Stadium next year on her Eras Tour. It was first announced as only one concert but now there will be three shows -May 5,6, and 7th at Nissan Stadium.