Photo of the Day: May 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event provided an unforgettable running tour of Music City for over 23,000 registered runners. With a distance for everyone, Saturday’s distances included a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon. The event continues Sunday with a 1-mile, KiDSROCK and Doggie Dash events.

Saturday’s St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville marathon also saw elite runners take to the course. It was Mitchell Small (Atlanta, GA) with a time of 2:27:33 and winning in a time of Kate van Buskirk (Brampton, ON CA) 2:27:40 coming home victorious in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.