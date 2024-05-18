Photo of the Day: May 18, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Brentwood Family YMCA has named Marcella Tudeen, Brentwood Family YMCA advisory board member, and Tennessee Oncology as its Community Impact Award recipients for their support and advocacy of the After Breast Cancer program. The award recognizes their volunteer efforts during the 2023 fiscal year.

Jodi Schroer, district executive director of the Brentwood Y, said Tudeen has provided tremendous service to the After Breast Cancer program. She is a graduate of the program and, most notably, played an integral role in co-authoring the specialized ‘Journey to Wholeness’ small group book and curriculum, which helps survivors cope with the emotional aftermath of their diagnosis. Tennessee Oncology has been a partner and supporter of the ABC program since 2011.

“Marcella Tudeen has poured herself into the After Breast Cancer program as well as in her role as an advisory board member at the Brentwood Y and at our former Maryland Farms location,” Schroer said. “As a breast cancer survivor herself, and fellow graduate of the ABC program, her heart centers around service to the women who are now finding ABC in their own health journey. Thanks to her incredible passion and dedication, ABC now runs at more centers than ever before, and has maintained both virtual and in-person formats.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.