Final Bow with Nolensville High Choir May 9, 2024

Watch the Nolensville High choir take its final bow during their spring concert this Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The final show of the 2023-24 school year will honor the group’s graduating seniors and feature pop and Broadway music sung by the three ensembles as well as small groups and soloists. The performance is free to attend, though donations will be accepted.

Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville. Contact NHS choir director Cassidy Van Amburg for more information.

Source: WCS

