Photo of the Day: May 12, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
One Generation Away
photo from One Generation Away

Today’s photo is from One Generation Away’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood was packed with over 400 guests at One Generation Away’s annual Million Meal Spring Breakfast. Those guests gave a total of $217,524 to the Franklin-based nonprofit, a record for the event.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit www.onegenaway.com.

