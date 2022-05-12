Photo of the Day: May 12, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from One Generation Away’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood was packed with over 400 guests at One Generation Away’s annual Million Meal Spring Breakfast. Those guests gave a total of $217,524 to the Franklin-based nonprofit, a record for the event.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit www.onegenaway.com.

