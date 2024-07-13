Photo of the Day: July 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: The Summer Sips campaign officially launches on July 3rd and will run through Labor Day.
LIMITED EDITION COCKTAILS:
Nationally Available
- Coco Rosa – Drawing inspo from classic coconut cocktails, this drink is made with Casamigos Reposado, Coconut Infused Rums, Aperol, Ginger, Vanilla and Fresh Lime
- Created by Bailey Lackerman & Maci Crookes in Phoenix, AZ for the Southwest
- When in Rum – North’s take on a Bahama Mama is made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Fiorente, Elderflower, Ginger Blossom, Pineapple and Passion Fruit
- Created by MJ Williams & Dawn Hanson in Topanga, CA for the West Coast
- Sunset Over Pompeii – Inspired by a Tiki Flare, this cocktail features Vulcanica Vodka, Italian Rosato Mix, Pineapple, Lime, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer
- Created by Alex Stoffel in Reston, VA for the East Coast
- Pina No-Lada – This non-alcoholic refresher is made with Giffard Coconut, Pineapple and Fresh Lime
- Italian Zombie (Nashville and Franklin, TN) – Coconut Infused Rums, Basil Hayden, Aperol, Peachcello, Grapefruit and Lemon
