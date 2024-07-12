Top Stories From July 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 12, 2024.

1Franklin Water Utility Customers Urged to Conserve Water

Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more

2Serrato’s Now Open in Brentwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Locally owned steakhouse, Serrato’s, is now open in Brentwood. Read more

3Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here! Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from City of Franklin

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Ribbon Cutting: The Goddard School in Brentwood

The Goddard School
Photo by Jim Wood

The Goddard School held a ribbon cutting for its location on Jun

