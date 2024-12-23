Photo of the Day: December 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced that Dickens of a Christmas saw over 150,000 visitors, breaking the record of attendance for any of the Foundation’s popular Downtown Franklin festivals which also includes Main Street Festival and Pumpkin Festival.

The festival is presented by Wilson Bank & Trust, and is one of three Downtown events hosted by the organization.A variety of Dickens characters filled the streets of Downtown Franklin including the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Timand the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. Crowds were entertained with live music throughout the weekend, in addition to carolers, food & beverage vendors, and fun for the whole family.

