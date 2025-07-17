Photo of the Day: July 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tiera Kennedy visited the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s intermediate-to-advanced songwriting camp as a guest artist, where she answered questions about her career and songwriting and performed her song “Found It in You.” Songwriting camp at the museum offers budding songwriters (ages 11 to 18) an opportunity to hone their craft, learn from professionals and make new friends.

Born and raised in Gardendale, Alabama, Kennedy co-wrote all 11 tracks on her first full-length album, Rooted, released in 2024. She was featured on Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter, which earned a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2025.

