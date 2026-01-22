Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 14-21, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/20/2026
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/20/2026
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food
|100
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|100
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|New China Kitchen
|100
|1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Jamba Juice
|100
|1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Hunter Bend Elementary
|100
|2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Greenhaven
|100
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Franklin chop House
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX
|100
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Sweet Stop
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/15/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/15/2026
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|100
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Cafe Latte Co.
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar
|100
|7022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
|100
|203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/14/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
