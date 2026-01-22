Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 14-21, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Kara Sanchez Beauty1001648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine01/20/2026
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine01/20/2026
The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food100122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Salvo's Family Pizza1002078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/20/2026
New China Kitchen1001400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Jamba Juice1001844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Jet's Pizza1001400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Hunter Bend Elementary1002121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Greenhaven1001001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/16/2026
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Franklin chop House1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Just Love Coffee Mobile 11004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up01/16/2026
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX1003020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Sweet Stop1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Body Piercing Studios Routine01/15/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/15/2026
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine01/15/2026
Wendy's Spring Hill 91471004924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up01/15/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/15/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Cafe Latte Co.1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar1007022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Chick-fil-A Berry Farms100203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Somerby Franklin - Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/14/2026
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/14/2026
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios Routine01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here