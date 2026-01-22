Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 14-21, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food 100 122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Salvo's Family Pizza 100 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 New China Kitchen 100 1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Jamba Juice 100 1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Jet's Pizza 100 1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Hunter Bend Elementary 100 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Greenhaven 100 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/16/2026 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Franklin chop House 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX 100 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Sweet Stop 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 100 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Cafe Latte Co. 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar 100 7022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Chick-fil-A Berry Farms 100 203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Somerby Franklin - Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

