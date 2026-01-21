1/21/26: Williamson County Braces for Winter Storm, Current 44°F and Overcast

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County. This alert, warning of potential heavy snow and ice, is active from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon with predicted snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch.

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 44.2°F. Winds are blowing at 10.7 mph with no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 51.6°F and a low of 31.6°F. Winds peaked at up to 12.9 mph, and the precipitation chance was 93%, with a total of 0.14 inches of slight rain.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates a low of 43.9°F with lighter winds up to 7.2 mph. There is a 38% chance of precipitation, and light drizzle is expected. Residents should remain aware of the upcoming winter storm and prepare for significant weather impacts, including potential power outages.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 32°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 93% chance · 0.14 in Now 44°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 32°F Rain: slight Thursday 44°F 31°F Overcast Friday 36°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 23°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -4°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 30°F -5°F Overcast

