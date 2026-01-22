1/21/26: Overcast Evening at 43°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Ahead

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.
A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the conditions are overcast with a temperature of 43.2°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 51.6°F with lows falling to 31.6°F. Wind speeds peaked at 12.9 mph. There was a 93% chance of precipitation, with total rainfall reaching 0.13 inches as slight rain occurred.
Tonight, the temperature remains steady with lows around 43.2°F. Winds are expected to be mild, up to 5.9 mph. There is 34% chance of further precipitation, with continued overcast conditions.
The Moderate Winter Storm Watch warns of potential heavy snow and ice accumulations starting this Friday evening. Snow accumulations could exceed 6 inches, particularly north of Interstate 40 with severe ice accumulations projected south of Interstate 40. Residents should be prepared for significant disruptions including potential power outages.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|52°F
|32°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|44°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|39°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Sunday
|22°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|25°F
|-4°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|32°F
|4°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
