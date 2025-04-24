Perenn Bakery Sets Open Date for New Downtown Franklin Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Perenn Bakery

Almost a year after announcing Perenn Bakery would open in the former Americana Taphouse location, we can share an official open date. The bakery will open on Saturday, May 24th. Perenn Bakery is located next to the newly opened Slice House at 94 E Main Street in Franklin.

Perenn Bakery is owned by Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey, a husband-and-wife team who began their culinary journey at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. They operate two Perenn Bakery locations and Claio, a rotisserie, cocktail, and wine restaurant in Nevada.

This will be their first bakery in Tennessee; a second one is planned for the Oak Hill area set to open this summer at 2934 Sidco Road.

The Franklin location will feature a restaurant, bakery, and grocery store under one roof, offering café-style pastries, artisanal breads, specialty coffee, and a market-fresh classic breakfast menu.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleKrystal Launches Kravings Deals and Waffle Sandwiches
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here