Perenn Bakery Sets Open Date for New Downtown Franklin Location

Almost a year after announcing Perenn Bakery would open in the former Americana Taphouse location, we can share an official open date. The bakery will open on Saturday, May 24th. Perenn Bakery is located next to the newly opened Slice House at 94 E Main Street in Franklin.

Perenn Bakery is owned by Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey, a husband-and-wife team who began their culinary journey at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. They operate two Perenn Bakery locations and Claio, a rotisserie, cocktail, and wine restaurant in Nevada.

This will be their first bakery in Tennessee; a second one is planned for the Oak Hill area set to open this summer at 2934 Sidco Road.

The Franklin location will feature a restaurant, bakery, and grocery store under one roof, offering café-style pastries, artisanal breads, specialty coffee, and a market-fresh classic breakfast menu.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email