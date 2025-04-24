WCS Bus Driver Takes First at Regional Bus Driver Competition

WCS bus driver Connor Shepard took first place at the Regional School Bus Driver International Safety Competition April 4, 2025.

The event, sponsored by the National School Transportation Association, invites school bus drivers from districts across the region to compete in skill-based challenges, including tight turns, parallel parking, and precision maneuvers.

“We are incredibly proud of all our drivers who competed,” said Assistant Director of Transportation Barbara Jean Williams. “We are especially proud of Connor, whose commitment and skill truly shine.”

With this win, Connor advances to the next level of competition later this month.

Source: WCS

