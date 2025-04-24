Krystal Launches Kravings Deals and Waffle Sandwiches

Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is serving up even more craveable comfort at a price that fits any budget. Beginning April 21, the brand is rolling out new Kravings Meal Deals and a fresh lineup of Waffle Sandwiches, combining craveable flavors with unbeatable value.

The new menu additions include meal bundles starting at just $5 and a sweet-and-savory spin on the classic breakfast sandwich — available for a limited time at participating locations.

Meal Deals: Big Flavor, Small Price

Krystal’s expanded meal deal lineup features classic favorites bundled for unbeatable value*:

Classic Kravings Meal – $5.99 : One Krystal, small fries, one small drink and your choice of a second Krystal or Chili Cheese Pup

: One Krystal, small fries, one small drink and your choice of a second Krystal or Chili Cheese Pup Signature Kravings Meal – $7.99 : One Krystal, small fries, one small drink, one apple turnover and your choice between one chili cheese pup or four-piece nuggets

: One Krystal, small fries, one small drink, one apple turnover and your choice between one chili cheese pup or four-piece nuggets Ultimate Kravings Meal – $9.99 : Two Krystals, one Chik, small fries, a small drink and apple turnover

: Two Krystals, one Chik, small fries, a small drink and apple turnover Breakfast Meal Deal – $5.00: A morning combo featuring a biscuit sandwich, tots and coffee, with choices including Bacon & Cheese, Sausage & Cheese or Sausage Gravy Biscuits (Breakfast hours only)

Waffle Sandwiches: Sweet Meets Savory

Krystal’s new Waffle Sandwich lineup offers something for every craving:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich — Crispy bacon, egg, melty cheese and golden waffles (Breakfast hours only)

— Crispy bacon, egg, melty cheese and golden waffles (Breakfast hours only) Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich — Savory sausage, egg, melty cheese, and golden waffles (Breakfast hours only)

— Savory sausage, egg, melty cheese, and golden waffles (Breakfast hours only) Maple Waffle Chik Sandwich — Crispy Chik patty drizzled with maple glaze, served on golden waffles (Available all day)

— Crispy Chik patty drizzled with maple glaze, served on golden waffles (Available all day) Mini Waffle Two-Pack — Snack-sized, perfect for light cravings or late-night bites (Available all day)

Fan Favorites Return for Spring

Alongside the new menu items, Krystal is bringing back several seasonal favorites, including Chicken Nuggets, creamy Strawberry Shakes and refreshing Strawberry Lemonade, giving guests even more ways to build the perfect meal.

Whether it’s a wallet-friendly bundle, a limited-time treat or an all-day bite, Krystal continues to deliver craveable flavors and unbeatable value for guests.

For more information or to find your nearest location, visit Krystal.com .

Source: Krystal

