Parks and Rec Offers Lifeguard Training Courses

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) Aquatics Division will host a series of Lifeguard Training Courses in 2021. A total of nine training courses will be held at recreation centers in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin and Spring Hill beginning in January. Courses are open to teens (must be 15 years of age upon completion of the course) and adults and feature a blended learning approach with a mixture of online and in-person instruction. Course dates included:

Early Bird, Brentwood – January 20-23

Early Bird, Spring Hill – February 4-7

Mid-Winter, Brentwood – February 24-27

Spring Break, Spring Hill – March 13-17

Spring Break, Franklin – March 15-17

Spring Break, Brentwood – March 16-18

Late Spring, Spring Hill – April 5-11

Last Chance, Brentwood – April 7-10

Last Chance, Spring Hill – May 20-26

Last Chance, Fairview – May 24-26

Class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements, and advanced, in-person registration is required for all courses. For more specific information, class dates and times and register procedures, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Aquatics” tab or contact [email protected] or by calling 615-370-3471, ext. 2112.