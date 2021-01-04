BGA Seniors Sign National Letters of Intent

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Two seniors at Battle Ground Academy signed letters of intent on Dec. 16 to continue playing sports in college next year:

Blake Rowe – Baseball – Southwest Tennessee Community College – Rowe has been a starting infielder and pitcher for BGA since his sophomore season. In addition to playing for BGA, he also played in the California Baseball Academy program.

Ally Solomon – Swimming – Case Western Reserve University – Solomon qualified for the state and a three-time MVP of BGA’s swim team. In the 100-yard breaststroke, she placed sixth in the state in her sophomore and junior years and also achieved a qualifying time for Junior Nationals during her junior year.

“These students continue BGA’s long tradition of having kids compete at the next level,” said BGA Director of Athletics Fred Eaves. “We look forward to watching them continue to excel in college and beyond.”

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.