Onyx & Alabaster Will Move to New Location

Interior design studio and home interiors market Onyx & Alabaster is on the move.

The studio has announced they have a new location under construction in downtown Franklin’s Public Square.

Currently, they occupy a historic home on Second Avenue next to the Harpeth Hotel. Via Facebook, they shared the news. Stating, “IT’S OFFICIAL – Onyx + Alabaster is once again expanding into bigger and brighter things! ⁠We’re so grateful to be able to say that 2020 has been our biggest year yet! Not only have we grown in design,we’ve also rebranded, redesigned our website, added new team members, grown our sales, and are now moving into the best space yet!! Our new location is a gorgeous remodeled historic building on the square in downtown Franklin.”⁠