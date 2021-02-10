Tips For a Fresh Farmhouse Makeover

Do you love the farmhouse look? If so, check out how this designer merged the classic farmhouse style with 21st-century style.

Carpet One shares how Tennille Wood from Beautiful Habitat succeeded at the task of taking an 1890s home and transforming it in their latest From Old to New Dated to Fresh Farmhouse Makeover article.

In this transformation, you will see how this older home was renovated to make it 21st-century functional and you can apply these same tips to your home to create that much sought after farmhouse look.

Kitchen

The kitchen was remodeled in the 1960s and definitely needed to be revitalized. To complete the new look, they removed a chimney, add coffered ceilings, and replaced the cabinets and backsplash.

“State-of-the-art off-white shaker cabinets and white backsplash tile replaced the old elements and highlight the new farmhouse feel. The light blue accent tile lined at the top of the simple white backsplash adds a bit of detail and color to the space and also ties in with the light blue in other rooms,” writes Carpet One.

Bathroom

Before creating this bathroom, the four-bedroom home shared one bathroom. In creating the new bathroom, they took the space from one of the bedrooms. Now the expanded bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate tub, double vanities, and new fixtures above the sink.

“Large scale floral wallpaper on one of the walls and a more neutral paint color on the other walls adds fun, color, and personality without taking it over the top. The custom cabinets echo the blue-green color of the wallpaper to collectively create a fresh, modern look. The center of the flowers on the wallpaper is red, which made choosing a red accent on the mirrors an easy decision: it brightens up the room and adds a pop of color,” adds Carpet One.

Master

Like most older homes, it didn’t have a master suite. This one was created by expanding the attic. A challenge they faced was trying to create storage. To solve that issue, they incorporated built-ins to accommodate for the lack of places to put furniture.

“The addition of an abstract rug at the foot of the bed completes the design in the master suite, creating a subtle color scheme that isn’t flashy but still packs a contemporary punch. Playing off this color scheme with the bed pillows, comforter, and beige bed frame, the design stays trendy but keeps a classic style. Natural wood elements shine and help to maintain a sleek simplicity through the design, making this master suite feel fresh, modern, and composed,” writes Carpet One.

