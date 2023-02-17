One of the Most Recognizable Homes in Brentwood is Up for Auction

Sitting at 9600 Concord Road, the Brentwood home is well known to the community over the years and now it can be yours as it goes up for auction tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

It was first built over 20 years ago by a husband for his wife who was diagnosed with cancer. The home was built to mimic Old Westbury Garden homes in New York. Then in 2014, the home was purchased by Newman Arndt for $1.99 million reports Nashville Business Journal. Arndt and husband Johnathon Arndt own Beverly Hills-based Johnathon Arndt Gallery of Jewels. In 2019, the property transferred ownership to Concord Property LLC via a quitclaim deed. NFocus reports the home is owned by Big Machine Records’ Sandi and Scott Borchetta, as of December 2021.

The mansion sits on nearly five acres of land, where premium location and privacy intersect. With full fencing and a privacy gate, the home provides peace and solitude. Once inside the home, the grand entry hall opens to striking double staircases, creating a dramatic first impression. Ahead, an ornate European style weaves its way through expansive formal living and entertaining spaces, luxurious bedroom suites and abundant flexible rooms perfect for hosting guests.

Both elaborate and intimate, the estate boasts impeccable natural light and views with its hilltop position overlooking the grounds and the adjacent Governor’s Club. The 15,000 square foot home boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and countless exquisite details, including antique fixtures from Argentina and lead crystal chandeliers from the Czech Republic, including one autographed by Dolly Parton.

The adjacent entertainment dwelling is truly a magnificent addition to the property. Gleaming with shimmering chandeliers, soaring Corinthian columns and two mezzanine balconies, the space has welcomed some of the most famous names in entertainment, business, politics, and society, including some of country music’s biggest stars, such as Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Brad Paisley. This property has even played host to notable events such as Nashville Shines for Haiti and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Annual Honor Society Membership Event.

“An outstanding, one of a kind luxury estate, this is an opportunity to enjoy luxury living and entertaining at its very best,” said DeCaro Auctions International Founder and President Daniel DeCaro

The live, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on February 18, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property are available every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1 – 4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.