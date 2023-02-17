Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 17, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
The personal information of millions of patients of the Franklin-based Community Health Systems hospitals was recently exposed due to a cyber attack, according to Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
4Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton
At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST February 15, 2023, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. Read more.
The Independence High theater department will perform Big Fish beginning March 2. Read more.