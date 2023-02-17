Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 17, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 17, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from UMG

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

22023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

3Franklin-based Health Company Experiences Cyber Attack; Exposes Info of 1M Patients

The personal information of millions of patients of the Franklin-based Community Health Systems hospitals was recently exposed due to a cyber attack, according to Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

4Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton

Daniel Wadham, Danny Randolph (TN National Guard)

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST February 15, 2023, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. Read more.

5Independence High Theater Presents Big Fish

Independence High Theater Presents Big Fish

The Independence High theater department will perform Big Fish beginning March 2. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleComing to Prime Video in March 2023
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here