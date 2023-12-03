Oliver Anthony to Perform at The Ryman Auditorium

The viral country artist, Oliver Anthony, just announced a show at The Ryman for two dates in 2024.

On February 21 and 22, Anthony will take to the stage at The Ryman as part of the “Out of the Woods” tour. Tickets on sale here.

Anthony went viral when a video of his performance of “Rich Men of Richmond” was shared on social media.

“‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ touches on my time in Western North Carolina working in the factory. It talks about some people that live north of Richmond, Virginia, who I’m sure you’re very aware of, who make life a little more difficult than it should be,” he said.