WEATHER 12-4-5-2023

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph