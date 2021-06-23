Official Logo Unveiled for 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The Nashville Sports Council and U.S. Figure Skating on Tuesday unveiled the official logo for the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships which will take place Jan. 3-9, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena.

The logo was unveiled during a luncheon celebrating the country’s national championships, which returns to Nashville 25 years after it became the first sporting event inside what is now Bridgestone Arena.

Next year’s event will also serve as the final qualifying competition prior to the nomination of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that will compete in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

“With the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships returning in January, Nashville is primed for yet another major downtown celebration,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council said. “As we prepare to celebrate Olympic Day on Wednesday, we’re excited to remind the community that Nashville will be the center of the figure skating universe in just a few months from now.”

The Sports Council welcomed officials from U.S. Figure Skating, legendary figure skater and Nashville- area resident Scott Hamilton and current U.S. champion Bradie Tennell to celebrate Monday’s kickoff event.

Hamilton, who has been one of Nashville’s top figure skating ambassadors, echoed the excitement of hosting one of the biggest events in his sport right in downtown Nashville.

“Building skating in Nashville with The Nashville Predators has been a dream come true for me,” Hamilton said. “Hosting this U.S. Championships in my hometown is beyond anything I could have ever thought to dream.

“And add onto that, the fact that we will be announcing the 2022 US Olympic Figure Skating Team here makes this an event even more exciting and memorable. No city in the USA is better at hosting big events like Nashville. We throw a party like no other, and celebrating these incredible athletes and their dedicated fans will create memories for a lifetime.”

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are not only going to put Nashville in front of an audience of millions, it is also projected to make a multi-million dollar impact, aiding Nashville’s economy in the process.

“We are grateful for the support from U.S. Figure Skating, the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena and the Metro Nashville Government in helping bring the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships back to the Music City,” Ramsey said. “We look forward making a positive impact in our community and showcasing Nashville to a worldwide audience this January.”

All-session ticket packages for the event are on-sale now and starting Monday, championship weekend tickets are now available for purchase. Single-session tickets will be available in the Fall. For more information on the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, please visit 2022USchampionships.com.

For more information on the Nashville Sports Council, visit NashvilleSports.com.