Relocating to Williamson County | Warren Bradley Partners

If you’re already here in Williamson County, then you know it’s a great place to live. But do you see what the rest of the United States sees in Williamson County? A recent panel of Williamson County leaders presented a bullish case for the region, highlighting a few of the strengths and benefits seen by business and industry leaders here in Middle Tennessee and from around the nation. Zeitlin Sotheby realtors Warren Bradley Partners shares some highlights from that recent panel.

Work from Home Trend in Williamson County

According to the National Association of Realtors, Williamson County is number seven among the top “work from home counties” in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mere 5% of the workforce worked from home. During the pandemic 62% of American workers reported working from home at the beginning of the COVID outbreak. While some are eager to return to the office, 60% said they would prefer to continue working from home as much as possible – despite lifting restrictions. As a very friendly work-from-home county, Williamson is highly appealing for those workers who form a critical part of this new majority.

Many experts anticipate this shift in daily life to have a significant impact on the Williamson County real estate market. As adults spend more time at home, it is likely we’ll see a trend toward larger homes (to accommodate one or more home offices) and an even higher priority on at-home comfort.

Bouncing Back in Williamson County

While many households and businesses certainly suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to the local economy to see only a two-month decline in sales tax revenues for 2020 (at the very beginning of the pandemic). Revenues increased soon afterwards, signaling a strong recovery.

Job Boom Coming

In April, Oracle announced a $1.2 billion investment in Nashville, promising to bring 8,500 jobs to the new campus proposed for the east bank of the Cumberland River. That very same week, General Motors announced it would build an electric vehicle battery plant in Spring Hill, bringing a $2.3 billion investment and 1,300 jobs to the area.

Life Is Good in Williamson County

Of course, business, real estate, and a healthy employment market is great – but certainly not everything. In Williamson County, life is simply good! Excellent school systems, delicious food, world-class entertainment, proximity to an international airport, and a reputation as a tourist destination, are just a few of the many things that make Williamson County and the surrounding areas a wonderful place to call home.

