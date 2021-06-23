Kids Summer Activities at Brentwood Place

If you’re looking for a place to keep the kids busy this summer, check out all the offerings at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road.

Flour Power

Flour Power is a kid’s cooking studio located in Brentwood. It opened in early 2020 and provides an exciting and creative environment for kids to explore the culinary world. Children learn about the world around them through applied, hands-on fun and Flour Power provides a unique experience for them to grow their food knowledge and creativity. To view all available classes click this link.

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 110A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-961-3466

Sky Studios

Sky Studios is a private music lessons and recording studio in Brentwood. Providing an all-encompassing program that includes private instrument lessons, live performance programs and a songwriting & recording music studio to assist your child in their musical abilities. Sky Studios has a teacher for every music experience type – from beginner to advanced. Let Sky Studios build your child’s musical confidence and passion through privates lessons this summer. Click here to learn more.

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 276B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-1661

GolfTec Lessons

Give your child a solid foundation in the skills of golfing through GolfTec lessons. They will work with a Golf Coach who will analyze their golf swing, equipment and skill set to discuss their overall state of game. Based on this analysis, the Golf Coach will create a customized goals list and program to help your child play the best golf they can. Click here to fill out the form for your first lesson today!

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 406E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-526-6849

My Gym

My Gym is consistently ranked #1 for children’s programs worldwide and with good reason! Providing a safe environment where kids can grow, learn and play through camps & classes is their specialty. Their camps feature a half days worth of activities from relay races to storytime and sports. Their individual classes provide a more focused environment from Cheer to Ninja Training and even open playtime. To view a full class and program schedule click here.

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 274B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-5437

Yong In Martial Arts Academy

Yong In Martial Arts Academy has 2 locations in Williamson County, one in Brentwood and one in Franklin. Their classes are centered around teaching kids patience through hard work with the belief that patience makes you a better listener with better focus and therefore anything is possible. Martial Arts helps children to learn to control their emotions and impulses. Yong In believes they learn about the values of perseverance, respect, loyalty and discipline through their martial arts programs. Click here to view a list of programs and classes offered.

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 402E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-370-1117

The Children’s Playroom Drop-In Child Care

Established in 1999, The Children’s Playroom has offered a fun and safe environment that provides drop-in child care in the Brentwood area. Providing a highly trained staff of caregivers, they strive to give children an amazing experience every time they are in their care. Rest assured that while children are there creating fun memories, the staff is held to the highest of safety standards. Each employee is fingerprint background checked, CPR & First Aid certified, undergo annual training and receive childhood education credits. They accept children 6 weeks to 12 years old for up to 20 hours per week. To learn more about The Children’s Playroom visit their website.

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 246B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-370-5700