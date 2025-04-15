OBITUARY: Thomas Krist

Thomas Kristofer Osborne was born on 04/10/1981 in Jamestown, Tn and passed away on 04/09/2025.

He is Survived by his four children: Justice Osborne (Eli Watkins), Kayleigh Osborne, Braxton Osborne, and Lennox Flowers, grandson: Angelo Irwin, sister Angela Manley (Stacy Manley), cousin Matthew Crabtree, and longtime companion Adrian Foust.

He’s proceeded in death by his parents Thomas Osborne and Darlene Austin.

Memorial service details to be given at a later time.