OBITUARY: Reta Kay Taylor

On the morning of March 28, 2025, Reta Kay Taylor, passed away peacefully due to natural causes at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. During this stay she remained positive, was grateful for all the good moments, and fought hard to get well. Reta was 77 years old.

In West Plains, MO, January 11, 1948, she was born to William E and Vera Mae Taylor. Alongside her seven siblings, she attended Billings High School and graduated in 1967. While having worked in several different professions, the latter part of her life was spent taking care of children.

Including her own precious grandchildren; this portion of Reta’s life became family centric. Her daughters, Tari (Schaumann) Smith and Traci (Schaumann) Reeves, gave her three grandchildren; Mason Smith, Makenzie Smith, and Berkley Reeves, of which she adored. There was nothing that brought her more joy than her family. A close second, would be the holiday’s, with extravagant decor for each to match. Some of her most cherished times spent with family were made all the more festive and memorable by the decorations that Reta spent days working on every holiday. She loved spreading the festivity with not only her family, but also sharing it with the children she looked after, and became known for this.

Another of her favorite things was her time at the beach. Traveling many times to Daytona Beach, and also Galveston Beach. This was her “happy place”, sunning by the pool, buying souvenirs, and walking along the ocean during the sunrise and sunset brought her contentment and peace. She loved anything that involved the beach, always gathering shells and sand to bring home and decorate with. So many priceless memories were made on these trips.

An independent, hard-headed, I’ll do it myself kind of woman. Creative, stubborn, and filled with unconditional love for her family. She will be deeply missed.

She was welcomed into Heaven with love by family and friends who went before her. Including her daughter Tari (Schaumann) Smith, her parents, and her siblings William Lee Taylor, James Richard Taylor, Grover Dee Taylor, Willma Sue Taylor, and Linda Lou (Taylor) Tate. She is survived by her daughter Traci (Schaumann) Reeves, son in law Aaron Reeves, sister Delpha (Taylor) Koeller, brother David Taylor, and her grandchildren, Mason Smith, Makenzie Smith, and Berkley Reeves.

The “Celebration of Life” for Reta will be held April 19, 2025 at 1pm

Clear Creek Cemetery

7644 W Farm Rd 108

Springfield, MO 65802

