Construction to Begin on New Portion of Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill

Beginning Monday, April 21, crews will begin transitioning the traffic pattern to the new portion of Commonwealth Drive, which connects to Countess Lane in Spring Hill.

On April 21, crews will be installing the concrete curbing and temporary striping. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.

The new roadway is expected to be open and fully operational soon after this work is finished. Barricades will be placed and signs will be posted to direct traffic in the area.

