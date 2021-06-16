OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Joseph Wydock

Robert “Bob” Joseph Wydock, Sr. age 62 passed away June 14, 2021.

He was born in Hazelton, PA. Bob worked in skill trades at General Motors for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Henry Wydock. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Wagner of Spring Hill, TN; children, Robert J. Jr. (Cahleigh) Wydock of Chapel Hill, TN, Nick (Stephanie) Wydock of Nashville, TN, Brittany (Joe) Cole of Greenbrier, AR, Lindsey Wydock of Shelbyville, TN and Daniel Hall of Spring Hill, TN; mother, Mary Ann Elizabeth Spieth; brothers, Edward Wydock of Florida, Gary (Laurie) Wydock of Florida and Jimmy (Mary Beth) Wydock of Atlanta, GA; sister, Karen (Jack) Yakubik of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Mckenzie, Sienna, Marc-Andre, Nikkolai, Easton, Charlie, Jadyn, Sophia, Jordyn, Sebastian, Madison, Brianna and Braxton; father in-law, Lee Hall; sisters in-law, Joan Witucke, Nancy (Rick) Dickle, Frieda (Tom) Swiegert & Wanda (David) Marshall and many other loving family members & friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.