OBITUARY: Sterling Arthur Reed

Sterling Arthur Reed, age 94 of Thompsons Station, TN died June 14, 2021.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Samuel P. & Mamie Hall Reed. Sterling was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he was 2nd Class Seaman. He retired from Jamison Bedding after 46 years. Sterling was a member of Thompsons Station Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melvinia Qualls Reed of Thompsons Station, TN; son, Sterling Larry Reed of Springfield, TN; daughter, Linda Ann Reed of Chapmansboro, TN; step-daughters, Darlene Parks of Spring Hill, TN, Debbie (Bobby) Cates of Columbia, TN and Diane (Terry) Hodge of Columbia, TN; step-son, Donnie (Betty) Beasley of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Jimmie Wayne (Brenda) Reed of Fairview, TN; sisters, Clara Mae Nuss of Southport, NC and Hazel Joyce King of Nashville, TN; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

The family would like to thank The Waters of Cheatham nurses and staff in Ashland City, TN as well as the staff and nurses of Avalon Hospice in Franklin and Nashville.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, June 18, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Chaplain Mike Dodrill officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Calvin King, Kelly King, Barry Robinson, Jr., Dylan Robinson, Caleb Krantz and Bubba Hodge. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com