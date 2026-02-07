Ricky Hampton Morris, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2026, at Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 17, 1954, in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, to Ed Morris and Loretta (Thompson) Morris. His father, Ed, preceded him in death, and his mother, Loretta Morris, survives in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

On April 6, 2006, Ricky married Gloria (Braddock) Morris, who survives at their home in Milford, Ohio.

Ricky is also survived by his children: Jason Morris of Louisiana; Jason (Casey) Hemmelgarn of Toledo; Josh (Rachel) Hemmelgarn of Coldwater; Melissa Munoz of Florida; and Megan (Ryan) Phillips of Celina. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Sharon (Dan) Wernery of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; Terry (Kim) Morris of Cadiz, Kentucky; Jeanette (Dean) Embry of Louisville, Kentucky; and Jennifer (Stan) Cobb of Brentwood, Tennessee.

He was a 1972 graduate of Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Following graduation, Ricky proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. During his working career, he and his wife were the former owners of Morris Maico Hearing Aid Service in Celina. After selling the business, Ricky retired from Costco in Louisville, Kentucky, and later moved to Milford to enjoy retirement.

Ricky enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, making memories with his grandchildren, and going on cruises with Gloria—activities that brought him great joy.

Private celebration of life services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to serve Ricky and his family. To share memories or offer condolences, please visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.

