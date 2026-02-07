ERWIN – Carolyn Wells Tipton passed away on February 3, 2026 in Erwin, Tennessee after a long illness. Carolyn was born on March 17, 1948 in Princeton, Kentucky.

She is predeceased by her parents, James E. Wells and Cortnie Ramey Wells. She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Terry W. Tipton of Erwin, Tennessee; her sister, Nancy Wells Brown (Douglas J.) of Brentwood, Tennessee; two nieces, Rebecca Wells Brown and Virginia Brown Crum (Michael F.); a nephew, Douglas Wells Brown; grandniece, Cortnie Rebecca Crum and grandnephew, James F. Crum.

Carolyn taught first grade at Love Chapel Elementary School for 35 years. She was a caring and dedicated teacher to the many hundreds of students who passed through her classroom.

Carolyn had a deep and abiding love for the many dogs and cats that were a part of her life. She is survived by her loyal dog, Benji.

Carolyn was a woman of strong Christian faith. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Erwin where she participated in many vital parts of the church’s ministry and missions programs. As a child of 3, Carolyn began singing in the church’s choral program and continued singing throughout her life.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa McNeely, Kayla McNeely, Judy Miller, Courtney Franklin and Kathy Wingo for the kindness and compassion shown to Carolyn and our family. Thank you to Amedysis Hospice, especially Becky Allen for the excellent care provided.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Love St, Erwin, TN 37650 or to the charity of your choice.

A private graveside service will be held. Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Valley Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Wells Tipton.

Published by The Erwin Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Valley Funeral Home.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email