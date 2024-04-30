OBITUARY: Richard Eugene Herrington

Richard Eugene Herrington, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2024, after a valiant struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Richard was born on May 28, 1947, in Augusta, Georgia, to Willie (Ted) and Leona Herrington.

His childhood was spent in Graniteville, South Carolina, where he was raised. His father was the police chief for Graniteville Police Department and died in 1954 when Richard was 7 years old. His mother supported the family as a small business bookkeeper and branch bank administrator.

During his childhood in Graniteville, Richard attended Leavelle McCampbell School, and during his 12-year tenure, he never missed a day of school. He graduated in 1965, second in his class. As a young man, he was active in his church, St. James Lutheran, and was a writer for the Aiken Standard and Review newspaper. He also worked summers at Gregg Park Civic Center.

He attended Newberry College (Newberry, South Carolina) and graduated in 1969 with a BA in Economics. At Newberry College, he met his future wife, Retha Lindler Herrington. They were married in August 1969 in Leesville, South Carolina. Shortly after marriage, Retha transferred to Florida State University to earn her degree in teaching. Richard attended graduate school at Florida State University, earning a master’s degree in economics.

After graduating from Florida State, Richard and Retha lived and worked in Jacksonville, Florida, for several years before returning to South Carolina where Richard took a job as an accountant at South Carolina National Bank. In 1977, Richard, Retha and his mother, Leona, moved to Nashville, Tennessee, as Richard accepted an accounting position at First American National Bank. Nashville then became “home” to the family.

In 1989, Richard and Gordon Inman founded Franklin National Bank in Franklin, Tennessee. In 2003, Richard became CEO of a Middle/West Tennessee bank holding company named Cumberland Bancorp, which later became Civitas Bankgroup. In 2007, Richard and his team founded Franklin Synergy Bank. All three of these banks became nationally traded institutions with Franklin Synergy listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Richard perceived that his role in local banking required community involvement. Among his community accomplishments, he was co-founder of the Leadership Franklin program and co-founder of Franklin Tomorrow. He served two years as the chairman of the Williamson County Chamber (Williamson Inc.). He also was currently on the Williamson Health Hospital Foundation board and the chairman of the Williamson County Sports Authority.

Richard and Retha joined Franklin First United Methodist Church in 1990 and became leaders and advocates for the church. Twenty years later, Richard and a team of church leaders were instrumental in building and financing a new church campus on the corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Franklin Road.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Willie (Ted) Herrington, and mother, Leona Herrington.

He is survived by his wife, Retha Lindler Herrington, which they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this August; sons, Kevin Andrew (Sonya) and Jason Eugene (Elizabeth); grandchildren Hannah, Bryson, Bronson and Andrew, all of Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Asbury Hall, Franklin First United Methodist Church at 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, from 5:00-7:00 pm in Asbury Hall at Franklin First United Methodist Church and from 12:00 (noon) to 1:00 pm in Asbury Hall prior to the funeral service. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to further cancer research and treatment.

