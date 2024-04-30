OBITUARY: Larry Allan Dill

Larry Allan Dill, age 78, beloved husband of Nelita “Kitty” Dill, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at his residence.

Born on August 25, 1945, in Marion County, Ohio, Larry was the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Dill and the late Mary Ellen Claypool Dill.

After graduating from high school in 1963, he served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967 where he traveled overseas to many different countries, including Ephesus, Turkey. He dedicated his entire career to working in the mobile home business, most recently at Keith Baker Homes.

On October 9, 1982, he married Kitty, with whom he shared a deep and enduring love. Larry had a passion for music, particularly southern gospel, and served as a minister of music for various churches over the years. He also found joy in golfing, football, and car racing. Larry attended The Church at Station Hill in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark (Elisa) Dill, stepdaughter, Shane Colón, granddaughter, Rachel (Aaron) Riggs, step-grandchildren, Gracelyn Colón, Rileigh Colón, Ethan Colón, Chloe Colón, great-grandchildren, Ava Riggs, Rowan Riggs, brothers and sisters in law, Kim (Janice) Meadows, Dodie (Duane) Clark, Lynn Casteel, Eddie Brown, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vineta Lee Brown.

The family will celebrate his life with a graveside service at Maury Memorial Gardens at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

