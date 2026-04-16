Patricia C. Johnson, affectionately known as “PatPat,” 82, of Nashville, passed away on April 14, 2026, in Hermitage, Tennessee.

PatPat was born in Nashville to Raymond and Della Conquest on July 25, 1943. She attended East Nashville High School. She lied about her age to run away to marry the love of her life, Richard Johnson, on April 1, 1960. She was the owner of King Richard’s Cleaners and served as Director of WINGS at Grace Point Church, President of the East High Alumni Association, and Chair of the East High College Scholarship Committee. She was highly involved in fundraising for the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Walks, where she was recognized as the top fundraiser in 2012.

PatPat was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Della Conquest; her son, Bruce Johnson; and her beloved husband, Richard “Big D” Johnson.

She is survived by her son Neil Johnson and, as PatPat liked to call them, her “Outlaws,” Dena and Wendy; her daughter Sandy and Peter Klien; and her son Scott and Janet Johnson. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Kay West; her grandchildren, Sara, Katie (Trey), Rachel, Coleman, Madeline, Hunter, Haleigh, Olivia, Nate, Bonnie, and Keaton; her great-grandchild, Sadie; and her nephew Chris and niece Ashley.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, April 17, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 17, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Dillon Clemons of The Worship Gathering in Franklin, Tennessee, officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service.

Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Keaton Johnson, Trey Morrison, Coleman Klien, and Nate Klien.

Memorials may be made to the East High College Scholarship Fund.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.