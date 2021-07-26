OBITUARY: O’Etta Ann Dennis

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for O'Etta Ann Dennis

O’Etta Ann Dennis, age 79, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 23, 2021.

Born in LaPorte, IN to the late Francis Baugh and Elma Henrietta Peters Browning. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring Hill, TN. Having received her master’s degree in Education from Ball State University, O’Etta worked as an elementary school teacher in Muncie, IN. She later taught computer systems for the government in Indianapolis and served as a seminary teacher for her church.

Always a lover of the performing arts, Etta sang in multiple choirs and played piano. She enjoyed attending every type of theatrical event, especially if a child or grandchild was involved. She learned sign language through her church and became an interpreter for the government. She was an avid scrapbooker and journal keeper. She got her first family dog as a four-year-old and has never been without a dog in her home ever since. She will be remembered for her love of lilacs, owls, and playing cards. But her biggest love was spending time with her family and friends at reunions and dinner parties.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Larry Dennis; children, Lowell (Mary) Dennis, Loren (LaDean) Dennis and Lori Joffs; grandchildren, Michael Dennis, Maryssa Dennis, Morgan Dennis, Max Dennis, Rae Lynn Dennis, Brendan Joffs and Riley Joffs.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 30, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2998 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN with Bishop James Bickmore presiding. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be family members and Tim McCartney.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Humanitarian Services. Donate online at www.philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

