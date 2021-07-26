Williamson County Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine Operations to Franklin Clinic

Beginning Monday, August 2nd, the Williamson County Health Department will permanently move COVID-19 vaccine operations from 1405-A Brookwood Avenue to the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W. Main Street. Vaccinations will be available Monday – Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm for appointments and walk-ins.

For further information about hours of operations, please visit http://www.williamsonready. org/341/Health-Department- Vaccine-Distribution

Tennesseans aged 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.

