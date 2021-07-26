Williamson County Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine Operations to Franklin Clinic

Beginning Monday, August 2nd, the Williamson County Health Department will permanently move COVID-19 vaccine operations from 1405-A Brookwood Avenue to the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W. Main Street. Vaccinations will be available Monday – Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm for appointments and walk-ins.
Tennesseans aged 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
