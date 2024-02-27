OBITUARY: Nanci Marie Fowler

Nanci Marie Fowler, age 68 of Brentwood, TN passed away February 22, 2024.

She was born in Holly Hill, SC to the late Howard and Miriam Phillips.

Nanci graduated from Holly Hill Academy and continued her education at OC Tech in Orangeburg, SC receiving an Associate Degree in Accounting. Before receiving her Associate Degree, she got her license in cosmetology.

Nanci and Randy were Married in Myrtle Beach SC in 1977. Nanci received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina attending night classes while spending her days as a Real Estate agent in Myrtle Beach, SC. She went on to start her own hair salon there as well that she ran for 3 years.

Saturn Corp. brought her from Myrtle Beach (by way of Michigan, where her Son Matt was born in 1988) to Brentwood. While raising Matt and maintaining her household in Brentwood, Nanci served as a substitute teacher at Brentwood High School.

Upon arriving in the Nashville area in 1988, she became very active in New Neighbors eventually becoming the second vice president and in charge of the activity groups. She formed a Canasta group, organized a Tour Tennessee group, and taught a class on crocheting. Nanci was selected as New Neighbor of the month in October, 1991.

Nanci enjoyed reading, gardening, plays, attending New Neighbors, Tennis, canasta, bowling, mahjong and telling stories about her childhood and her grandparents. With all of her hobbies,

Nanci always made time for her loved ones whether it was in person or over a long phone call that she always said was “just a few minutes”. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and family and would do everything she could to help whenever there were rough times.

As her son Matt was growing up, Nanci became known as “Momma Fowler” to his friends. Many of these “second sons and daughters” as they became, were welcomed into the Fowler home to stay as long as needed. Her love and care truly knew no bounds and spread far and wide.

Nanci is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carlos “Randy” Fowler of Brentwood, TN; son, Matthew Fowler of Nashville, TN; sister, Linda Inabinette of Holly Hill, SC; niece, Rhett (Damian) Mata of Dallas, TX; great-niece, Gabbi Black of Dallas, TX; cousin, Robert (Tina) Inabinette of Columbia, SC; cousin, Carmen Preston of Columbia, SC.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mark Faulkner will officiate. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens Magnolia Mausoleum. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

