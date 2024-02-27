OBITUARY: Neville Kenmuir

Neville Kenmuir, age 83, beloved husband of Dawn Stevens Kenmuir, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at his residence.

Neville was born on October 17, 1940, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was the son of the late Charles Ernest Kenmuir and the late Felicite Hugo Kenmuir.

He married Dawn Stevens on November 10, 1962, and together they raised their family in Johannesburg and later moved to a beautiful property in the South African countryside.

He started his career in Finance as a cashier in Barclays Bank and after working for multiple companies over a span of 40 years retired from his position as Credit Director in CUAL.

Neville vacationed multiple times in the United States and fell in love with the country. In 2013 he and his wife immigrated to the United States and in 2019 finally achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a United States Citizen.

A man of remarkable achievements, Neville was an avid sportsman, he loved swimming, held a 3rd Dan Black Belt from the SA JKA Karate Association, played club cricket, and his passion for long-distance running saw him conquering numerous marathons including the Korkie and Comrades Ultramarathons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard (Linda) Kenmuir of Brentwood, Tennessee; Laura Kenmuir of South Africa; Russell (Monica) Kenmuir of Brisbane, Australia; Mark (Lorraine) Kenmuir of Adelade, Australia; sister, Maureen Stroud of Australia; and grandchildren, Tracey (Maxwell) Rupp, Sean Kenmuir, Skye Kenmuir, Arathorn Kenmuir, Catelyn Kenmuir, Dylan Kenmuir, Aliona Kenmuir and Freya Kenmuir.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Kenmuir and Colin Kenmuir.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

