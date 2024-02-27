Leiper’s Fork to Host Trashercise Cleanup Event

Gov. Bill Lee has once again designated March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful month. To officially kick-off the local activities, Leiper’s Fork will host a community Trashercise event March 2, 2024. Keep Tennessee Beautiful Executive Director Missy Marshall will participate in the cleanup, along with Trashercise founder and Leiper’s Fork resident Aubrey Preston.

The event will kick-off at 8:30 a.m. CST, March 2 at Pow Wow Field on Old Hillsboro Rd. across from Fox & Locke.

“We are grateful to Gov. Lee for continuing to support March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month,” Executive Director Missy Marshall, KTnB, said. “This is definitely a celebration, but it’s also a call to action. We’re grateful to Aubrey Preston for bringing us the idea of Trashercise and for helping organize the cleanup in Leiper’s Fork. I encourage everyone to come out and have some fun picking up trash. Let’s all contribute and help Keep Tennessee Beautiful.”

Trashercise is a statewide campaign directed by KTnB, originally founded by Preston. The program encourages communities to start their own Traschercise Tribe and is designed to rally everyday citizens by encouraging litter pick-up while promoting the exercise benefits of the activity.

“We’re honored that Keep Tennessee Beautiful decided to adopt Trashercise a few years ago and take it statewide,” Preston said. “It will be another great event in The Fork, so I hope lots of people will come out, get some exercise and help us cleanup our village.”

Keep Tennessee Beautiful is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate. The organization’s mission is to educate and inspire citizens to take action every day to improve and beautify the community’s environment.

To join the Trashercise movement, visit https://www.keeptnbeautiful.org/.