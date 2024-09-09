OBITUARY: Margo Vallance Andrews

Margo Vallance Andrews, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away September 3, 2024.

She was born in Ogden, UT to the late Tom & Lila Steward.

Margo graduated from the University of Denver with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1964. Margo and Frank were married on June 9th, 1966. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife.

She led several U.S. Air Force wives’ organizations and had an accomplished career in marketing management after Frank retired. Margo was a member of the First United Methodist Church and sang like an angel in the choir. Truly a wonderful woman who was loved by all she knew.

Margo is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Andrews of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Lila Andrews of Spring Hill, TN; Paige and Barrett McHenry of Bountiful, UT; Jodi and Mike Atwood of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Hunter, Frank and Adrienne, Raegan, Normandi, London and Oakley; and great-granddaughter, Kendall.

Funeral service was held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Reverend Doug Romine will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

