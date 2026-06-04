Margaret Ann Pulley Smithson, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away June 2, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 23, 1939, in Williamson County, TN to the late James Paschall Pulley and Vera Parthenia Rivers Pulley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dorris “Putt” Smithson, siblings: James Paschall Pulley Jr., Dorothy Scruggs, Evelyn Pitts, Thelma Cartwright, Les Pulley, Clara Pulley, grandson, Tyler Wilson, and son-in-law, Todd Wilson. She was a member of Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Margaret was a loving, caring, and devoted member to her family. She was always creating a warm and welcoming environment for her family and friends to stay. You could often find her sitting around the table with her sisters playing “Pedro.” You could also find her spoiling the grandkids by playing UNO and Rummy with her winning majority of the time. Margaret also enjoyed working at Dairy Queen where she served numerous milkshakes, hamburgers, and cones. She loved the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball. Most of all, she was devoted to sharing her love and compassion to her family and expressing her love and appreciation to them. She was always willing to cook or sew anything the family was wanting to have. Margaret’s tender heart and joyous smile touched the lives of many generations and will impact many lives.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Susan Pulley (Cole) Harper, Darnell Smithson, Lisa Holt and Allison Wilson; grandchildren, Brandy (Matt) Herman, Jennifer Holt (Mary) Klaver, Tara Wilson Boling, Justin and Hunter Holt, Jeri (Eddie) Hartley, Heather Chadwell, Nicole (Ian) Safar, and Willie Leathers; great grandchildren, Kayden Brooks, Hannah and Brianna French, Libby (Dakota) Herman, Skyler (Thomas) Yokley, Mallory, Emma, Scarlett Boling, Evelynn Holt Klaver, Cason Herman, Kaylee and Allen Cole, Mae and Evie Safar, and Bodie and Dawson Hartley; great great grandchildren, Gage and Jayla Beasley, Miles Sloan, Macie Boling, Lane Yokley, Branson and Cassie Hartley; sisters, Mary Alice Trice, Linda Hargrove; brother, Russell Pulley; bestie, Cheryl Ladd; special nieces Gena and Becky Trice; and her fur baby Harley.

Visitation with the Smithson family will be Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 11AM to 1PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will take place at 1PM at the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Pratt Officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens at 3PM.

The Pallbearers will be Willie Leathers, Matt Herman, Cason Herman, Caleb Meeks, Jacob Trice, and Bubba Hargrove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude’s.

The Family of Margaret would like to express their sincere appreciation to Aveanna Hospice and Andrea, Heather, Patti, Tara, and Tammy for their care and compassion to Mrs. Margaret.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034, www.lawrencefuneral.net 931-364-2233

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.