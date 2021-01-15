OBITUARY: Margaret Ann “Peggy” Hatcher Crockett

Margaret Ann “Peggy” Crockett, age 87, passed away on 1/12/21. She was born and raised in Lincoln Co, TN. Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Crockett in 1993, and her parents Adolphus “Buck” and Bernice Cary Hatcher.

She is survived by her children Emily (Mark) Tulloch and Joe (Elizabeth) Crockett of Brentwood, brother Bob Hatcher of Signal Mtn TN/Boulder CO, 6 grandchildren: Geoff Tulloch, Margaret (Marlow) Payant, Graham Tulloch, Matt (Ally) Crockett, Zach Crockett, Eliza Crockett, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Peggy graduated from Lincoln Co. High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She began her teaching career in Memphis, taught in Guam where Herb was stationed with the Navy, and taught in FSSD until her retirement in 1993. She proudly taught social studies to hundreds of Franklin students and developed lifelong friendships with her colleagues. She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school in retirement and enjoying many activities and faithful friends within the church, especially the Sweet Soul Sisters Bible study. She was a member of the Allied Arts Club, Tri Delta alumni of Franklin, Harpeth Valley Garden Club, FSSDEA, one of the original founders of Carnton Club, and an avid gardener, seamstress and gourmet cook.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin TN 37069 or Graceworks,104 Southeast Pkwy, Franklin TN 37064.