Costco In Store Photo Centers Are Closing

By
Donna Vissman
-
costco
Photo by Costco

Costco has announced in-store photo centers at all stores will close.

Via the Costco website, the last day of operation in-store photo centers will operate is Sunday, February 14, 2021.

With the closure of the photo centers, the following will no longer be available:

  • Ink Refill
  • Passport Photos
  • Photo Restoration
  • YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Services

Warehouse members will still be able to use these photo services online.

  • Prints, Enlargements & Posters
  • Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards
  • Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints
  • Photo Books & Calendars
  • Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts
  • Business Printing Products

Visit the Costco photo services website here for more information.

Costco has one location in Williamson County at 98 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood.

