Costco In Store Photo Centers Are Closing

Costco has announced in-store photo centers at all stores will close.

Via the Costco website, the last day of operation in-store photo centers will operate is Sunday, February 14, 2021.

With the closure of the photo centers, the following will no longer be available:

Ink Refill

Passport Photos

Photo Restoration

YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Services

Warehouse members will still be able to use these photo services online.

Prints, Enlargements & Posters

Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards

Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints

Photo Books & Calendars

Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts

Business Printing Products

Visit the Costco photo services website here for more information.

Costco has one location in Williamson County at 98 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood.