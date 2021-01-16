Costco In Store Photo Centers Are Closing

Costco has announced in-store photo centers at all stores will close.
Via the Costco website, the last day of operation in-store photo centers will operate is Sunday, February 14, 2021.
With the closure of the photo centers, the following will no longer be available:
- Ink Refill
- Passport Photos
- Photo Restoration
- YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Services
Warehouse members will still be able to use these photo services online.
- Prints, Enlargements & Posters
- Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards
- Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints
- Photo Books & Calendars
- Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts
- Business Printing Products
Visit the Costco photo services website here for more information.
Costco has one location in Williamson County at 98 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood.