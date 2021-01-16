College Board Hosts Nationwide College Fair

Williamson County students will soon be able to explore colleges and universities across the nation from the comfort of their home as the College Board prepares to launch its inaugural BigFuture Days virtual college fair.

This regional series will take place over four days throughout the months of February and March. Each day focuses on a region of the country. Students and educators may register for multiple events, including the region in which they live and the regions that represent schools of interest.

The college fair is free to attend and may help students connect to college representatives and learn what they need to complete before and after applying to a school.

To register for a session, visit the College Board website. The dates and times for each regional session are listed below: