OBITUARY: Brandon Douglas Moore

Brandon Douglas Moore, age 45 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away January 10, 2021.

A 1994 graduate of Spring Hill High School, Brandon was active in plays presented by the Drama Club, a member of the Student Council, and a member of the marching band.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Patrick Moore, brother, Gregory Patrick Moore, grandparents Richard Douglas and Katherine P. Graham and Roy and Mamie Moore; and father in-law Frank Williams and mother in-law Carol Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Melinda Moore of Thompson Station, TN, children Jasmine Moore of Murfreesboro., TN, Jarrod Moore of Thompson’s Station, TN, mother Betty Jane Moore (Charles) Wiegand, brother Benjamin Moore of College Grove, TN, and brother-in-law Gregory (Sabrina NiChelle) Williams.

Having been a music lover since the age of four, Brandon enjoyed a variety of music styles, always having access to some form of music available for his listening enjoyment. He had currently been dabbling in writing lyrics and playing the guitar. His love for music ran close competition with wrestling, and he still enjoyed memories of attending Wrestle-mania in Florida with his late brother, Greg.

On Saturday, January 16, following visitation from 1:00-2:00, a Celebration of Brandon’s Life will begin at 2:00 P.M. Officiating will be C J Krewson and Rev. Ken Parker. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com