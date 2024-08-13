OBITUARY: Lisa Marie (Pike) Bolen

Lisa Marie (Pike) Bolen, born February 3, 1981, passed away on August 10, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her baby boy, Aiden Ellis, and stepfather, Jack Camp.

She is survived by her beloved children, Tripp and Addison; mother, Judy Camp; brothers, Steve and Adam Pike; sisters, Lauri Cockfield and Jacque Sandiford; and 9 nieces and nephews.

Beyond these family members, Lisa had a few soul sisters. We are especially grateful to those who stood closest to her and her family during her big battle: Carissa, Andrea, and Christina. Lisa received great support from volleyball and lacrosse moms and several very thoughtful neighbors, as well. All these people helped give us more time to care for Lisa and keep the kids’ lives moving along.

We are most grateful for the INCREDIBLE team of healthcare professionals who loved her and treated her like one of their own. Dr. Assad, her pulmonologist; Dr. Murphy and Catherine Benson, her oncologists; Dr. Chollet, her radiologist; Laura and Kelsey, nurse practitioners extraordinaire; the entire team at Tennessee Oncology and Williamson Medical who treated her throughout her battle and again in her final days and moments, namely Chaplain Greg, and the world’s most amazing nurses Shelby, Cameron, Betsy, and Edith.

The flood of healthcare workers who came by to see her in her final days telling us how they met her and how she left an impression on them — and the number of professionals who cried with us — was a testament to how special Lisa was. Those healthcare workers truly made this tragic journey more bearable for our family.

Lisa was such a gem, truly one-of-a-kind. She was spunky, witty, playful, and wanted to live every single moment of life to the fullest. She was unapologetically herself, largely unfiltered, which not everyone finds comfortable to be around, but those who spent any significant time with her came to admire this about her.

She was extraordinarily faithful — even covering walls around her house with inspirational messages and imagery. Her energy was contagious and her “radical acceptance” of others was something to be admired and emulated. Despite facing some very tough and scary challenges, her impressive courage always helped her overcome.

Lisa was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She graduated from Brenau University and spent many years working with the autistic community and as a 4th grade teacher. As a former Jacksonville, Florida resident who later lived in Athens, Georgia, Lisa was a diehard Georgia Bulldog. Just hearing “Go Gators” would send her over the edge. She adored snuggling with her little pug Theo.

She loved crime dramas, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, shopping on Amazon (especially to find gifts for others), cheering her kids on at anything that made them happy, and her favorite color was purple, which is why the purple heart is a symbol we use for her. 💜 She loved to laugh, and she gave the world’s greatest hugs. Lisa loved SO BIG. Of all these wonderful things mentioned about their mother, it is her unconditional and unending love for her children that we hope resonates with them forever.

Lisa will be missed.

Details about a remembrance will be forthcoming.

Any donations you’d like to make in lieu of flowers can be made to the Go Fund Me to support her kids in all the ways Lisa would have wanted to or to any organization supporting cancer research. Lisa wanted to give her body to research, and in addition to doing that, she was able to give some lucky person the gift of sight. We hope they get some part of her beautiful way of seeing the world, too. For donations, please visit: https://gofund.me/f04801b2

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email