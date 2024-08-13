Party Fowl Closes Franklin Location

Party Fowl has closed its Franklin location.

Located at 1914 Galleria Boulevard at the CoolSprings Galleria, this location opened in March 2020. They shared the news on social media: “We apologize for any inconvenience. Party Fowl Cool Springs is permanently closed. We’re so grateful for the past 4 years & countless memories!”

This was Party Fowl’s fourth location; their first opened in 2014 in downtown Nashville, followed by Donelson, Murfreesboro, and BNA Airport.

At the CoolSprings mall location, it was a 7,077-square-foot restaurant offering indoor seating for 240 guests, plus a patio that accommodated an additional 70 guests.

Earlier this year, Party Fowl filed for bankruptcy protection from a snowball of debt, reported Restaurant News.

